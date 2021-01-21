Local orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Tom Knox is now bringing his legacy of excellence in his field to West Plains.
His clinic, Knox Orthopaedics, has offered complete orthopaedic services since 1983, to the Mtn. Home, Ark., community, and now Knox is treating people in the greater West Plains area at his clinic location at Burton Creek Medical Complex. He also now performs surgeries at West Plains Ambulatory Surgery Center.
Dr. Knox offers bone and joint disease evaluation, treatment and surgery; less invasive total joint replacement surgery for the hip, knee and shoulder; arthroscopic joint surgery for knee, shoulder, elbow and wrist; open and endoscopic carpal tunnel release; sports medicine; and industrial orthopaedics.
Dr. Knox and his wife, Deborah, whom he married in 1975, both grew up in Thayer. They currently reside in Mtn. Home, and have two adult children and two grandsons. The Knoxes have been actively involved in area communities, supporting many charitable, civic, educational, medical, and cultural causes.
Knox was the son of a dairy farmer and his roots allow him to relate well to the people that he treats in rural Missouri communities. Dr. Knox is an avid motorcyclist, photographer, and pilot. He and his wife enjoy traveling, canoeing, hiking and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Knox has practiced as an orthopaedic surgeon in Mtn. Home since 1983. He earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia, and completed his internship and residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.
Board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, Knox is is an active staff physician at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home. He currently holds active medical licenses in Arkansas and Missouri. He has served as Baxter Regional Medical Center's Chief of Surgery and chairman of the hospital's Credentials Committee.
He is a Board Certified fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and is a member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) where he has served on the By-Laws Committee.
AANA provides accredited continuing medical education for orthopaedic surgeons and promotes knowledge of arthroscopic surgery to improve diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries of the musculoskeletal system. Dr. Knox is certified as a Distinguished Arthroscopy Leader (D.A.L.) by AANA and is among an elite group of physicians who have earned the credentials in the field of arthroscopy and related surgery.
The use of the arthroscope to promote less invasive surgery has been a keen interest for Knox since he started his practice. He has spent many hours in laboratory based learning the latest techniques in approved applications of innovative arthroscopy.
In fact, he is known for introducing northern Arkansas and southern Missouri to shoulder arthroscopy in 1987, he notes. Since that time, it has been a common procedure in Mtn. Home, both at Mountain Home Surgery Center and Baxter Regional Hospital. The application of ever-increasing techniques has been ongoing in his practice.
The techniques have evolved over time to include elbow arthroscopy to treat common disorders, such as tennis elbow, without large incisions; wrist arthroscopy to debride triangular fibro cartilage tears; and ankle arthroscopy to debride chondral injuries. Also, he commonly treats carpal tunnel syndrome by arthroscopy release, eliminating the large scar commonly associated with that surgery.
