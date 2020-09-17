The Oregon County Health Department will administer two flu vaccine clinics for seniors.
The Fun & Friends Senior Center, 100 Chestnut St. in Thayer, will host the first one on Sept. 25, and the Alton Senior Center, 204 S. Main St., will host the second one on Oct. 2. Both will be by appointment only.
To make an appointment in Thayer, call 417-264, 7354, and to schedule a time in Alton, call 417-778-7342. Those who have Medicare or Medicaid should have their policy number handy when calling.
Pneumonia vaccines will also be available at both locations.
Temperature checks will be done and anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be permitted entry. Mask will be required and only one participant will be allowed in the buildings at a time. Patrons are asked to wait in their vehicles until their appointment.
