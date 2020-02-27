Individuals who are hard of hearing or who have other disabilities which make it difficult to communicate on a standard telephone might be able to benefit from a program through Ozark Independent Living (O.I.L.).
The Missouri Assistive Technology Telecommunication Access Program (T.A.P.) offers amplified/adaptive telephones free of charge to qualified individuals.
“Anyone who has trouble communicating on a standard phone will likely qualify for a T.A.P. phone if they live in Missouri, make less than $60,000 per year and have existing phone service in their home,” said O.I.L. Marketing Specialist Terry Hampton. Phone service can be landline or ‘wired line’ services offered by most cell phone service providers.
“This program is great for older folks who have trouble hearing on the phone,” said Hampton. “That group is typically who we see the most, but there are no age minimums to qualify and other disabilities, such as low-vision or dexterity issues, can also be qualifying factors.” There are both cordless and corded home-phone styles available.
This is not part of the government’s free cell phone program, Hampton clarified.
“It should be noted that free phone service is not included with any of the phones. And the only cell phone available is the Jitterbug Flip phone. Service for it must be obtained through provider Great Call, but it is a good option for some because basic rates are relatively low,” she said. “There are also a couple of cell phone amplifiers on the program which can be helpful for individuals who already have a cell phone, but have difficulty hearing conversations.”
To set up an appointment for a demonstration of the phones at the O.I.L. office, or for more information about T.A.P. or other services offered by O.I.L., contact Hampton, 256-8714; like “Ozark Independent Living” on Facebook or visit the website ozarkcil.com.
Ozark Independent Living is a nonprofit organization which serves consumers in Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright Counties as one of 22 centers for independent living in the state of Missouri.
