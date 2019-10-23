The Baxter Regional Medical Center (BRMC) Auxiliary will host a hospital tour Friday to help people new to the Twin Lakes area become familiar with services available at BRMC.
The tour will begin at 1 p.m. in the BRMC main lobby, across from the Brewed Awakening Coffee Shop in Mtn. Home, Ark.
Anyone interested in attending the tour may contact the Baxter Regional Volunteer Services Office at 870-508-1064 or email Becky Rose, director of volunteer services, at brose@baxterregional.org to make a reservation.
Reservations are requested.
