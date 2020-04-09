Delta Dental of Missouri announced it is donating $500,000 to organizations providing COVID-19 relief efforts in Missouri.
The donation is driven by Delta Dental’s ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of people in the communities it serves, said compa ny officials.
The organizations receiving funds include Springfield-based Ozarks Food Harvest and Community Foundation of the Ozark, which serve a wide area in south central Missouri that encompasses Howell and surrounding counties.
“We have chosen these organizations because of their dedication to mobilizing their teams and marshalling their resources to address the current health crisis,” said Rob Goren, president CEO OF Delta Dental of Missouri. “These organizations will be using any funds they receive to immediately benefit communities we serve at Delta Dental. We are also supporting local food banks to help them meet the dramatically increased demand from those impacted by the coronavirus.”
The company has committed $40,000 to CFO and $5,000 to Ozarks Food Harvest. Other organizations receiving funds include the St. Louis Community Foundation, Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Central Missouri, Operation Food Search, St. Louis Area Food Bank and Harvesters - The Community Food Network in Kansas City.
A total of $250,000 has been dedicated to Missouri nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.