Dr. Sathish Itikyala, rheumatologist, recently joined Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Rheumatology. Dr. Itikyala provides diagnosis (detection) and treatment of musculoskeletal disease and systemic autoimmune conditions commonly referred to as rheumatic diseases.
Rheumatic diseases can affect the joints, muscles and bones, causing pain, swelling, stiffness and deformity. A patient’s primary care provider can determine if one should be referred to rheumatologist.
Itikyala says he is looking forward to practicing in West Plains as he enjoys the lifestyle here. He is board-certified in internal medicine. Before coming to OMC, Dr. Itikyala completed a fellowship program in rheumatology at University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis. He also completed a fellowship in geriatric medicine and an internal medicine residency at Wayne State University-Detroit Medical Center. Itikyala received his medical degree from Osmania Medical College Hyderabad, India.
Dr. Itikyala says he always knew he wanted to become a physician. He finds rheumatology intriguing and appreciates the analytic nature of the specialty and being able to take the time to analyze each patient’s unique case. He also enjoys oil painting and cooking, especially southern Indian food.
“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Itikyala to OMC,” said Pam Ream, vice president, OMC Medical Group. “He brings a unique skill set with his background in both rheumatology and geriatric medicine. His dedication to his specialty and a desire to help his patients will be an asset to OMC.”
Itikyala joins rheumatologists Dr. Anthony Tay, Dr. David True and Dr. Melinda Reed at OMC Rheumatology, 2900 Independence Square in West Plains. For more information, call 256-1764.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing nine primary care and 17 specialty clinics. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas.
