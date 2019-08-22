Texas County Memorial Hospital (TCMH) has named Nancy Branson of Houston the July employee of the month.
Branson is a registered nurse in the ICU (intensive care unit). She has been employed at TCMH for 33 years. Branson was nominated for the award by John Sawyer, house supervisor.
“Nancy is a strong nurse and provides excellent patient care,” Sawyer said. “She is dedicated to TCMH and always displays a positive attitude.”
“Nancy chooses to do what is best for her patients and coworkers,” Sawyer explained.
“She will adjust her regular work schedule by working nights when necessary, she will pick up extra shifts, or do whatever is needed to make sure that patient care is not jeopardized and the ICU is fully staffed.”
Sawyer noted that Branson is a skilled nurse, but also very humble, making her a valuable resource to help train new staff.
“Nancy is caring and compassionate and we are very fortunate to have her at TCMH,” Sawyer said.
This is Branson’s third recognition as TCMH employee of the month.
As employee of the month, Branson received a certificate honoring her achievement; a pin; a special parking place in the TCMH lot; one day of paid vacation; a $50 gift card, and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held at the hospital in honor of Branson.
Branson is eligible for the 2019 TCMH employee of the year award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.