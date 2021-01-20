Texas County Memorial Hospital has named Sascha Sanders of Raymondville the December employee of the month.
Sanders is a phlebotomist in the laboratory at TCMH who has been employed at TCMH for one year. Evania Ryan, laboratory department director, nominated Sanders for the award.
“During the year Sascha has been with us, she has very quickly became proficient with every task assigned and/or asked of her,” Ryan said. “She has moved her career forward and is now in school to get a degree in medical laboratory technology.”
Ryan explained that Sanders always has the consideration of patients at the forefront of her work and gives great attention to detail with every task she is given.
“Sascha always volunteers to assist with any extra work assignments and has stepped up during the pandemic to motivate, cheer and provide support to all of her coworkers,” Ryan said. “I very much appreciate her ambition, dedication and I consider her a valued employee with a bright future ahead of her.”
As employee of the month, Sanders received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held in her department to honor Sanders.
Sanders is eligible for the 2021 TCMH employee of the year award.
