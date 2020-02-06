Delta Dental of Missouri has enhanced its DeltaVision benefit plans to give members with group vision coverage access to one of the nation’s largest, most diverse eye care provider networks.
Through the Superior Vision National network, DeltaVision members can now get affordable, quality vision care and materials through more than 100,000 in-network access points with independent providers and 50 major retail and online optical chains, including Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, America’s Best, Pearle Vision and ContactsDirect.com.
Superior Vision is part of Versant Health, the third largest managed vision care company in the United States.
“Having access to a robust, national vision care network is a top priority for our clients, especially those with employees based in multiple states,” said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of Missouri. “With the Superior Vision network, we’ve doubled our vision care access points from 50,000 to 100,000 nationwide. That’s exciting news for our current DeltaVision clients and members—and for dental plan clients looking to enrich their employee benefits mix with a valuable vision plan and broad network.”
DeltaVision members can get eye exams at a desired vision care provider location, then buy eyewear at another location for greater selection, and are free to choose from any lens type and price point on eyeglass frames or contact lenses. DeltaVision members also have nationwide access to refractive surgeons and leading LASIK providers, who offer members discounts of up to 50%.
To learn more about Delta Dental of Missouri and its enhanced DeltaVision offerings, visit www.DeltaDentalMO.com/vision.
