The Rural Health Service Providers Network (RHSPN) and Community Education Group (CEG) will host Dr. Deborah Birx at 1 p.m. today for a virtual conversation about COVID-19 preparedness, vaccination and prevention in Rural America.
“With the vaccine rollout upon us, rural Americans across the country are facing unprecedented challenges accessing accurate information, COVID-19 tests, and available vaccines,” said RHSPN co-founder and CEG founder and executive director, A. Toni Young. “Since we announced this event, we’ve had rural healthcare providers from around the country asking us when vaccine supplies would be forthcoming—a question that deserves an honest answer, but one for which I have none. This is why we’re bringing together some of the foremost experts in public health.”
West Virginia — where CEG and the RHSPN are headquartered — has had one of the most successful rollouts of the various vaccines, using 93.7% of its first shipment of vaccines, with a second dose administration rate of 80% according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office, while many other states continue to lag in their vaccine distribution.
All are welcome to join Young as she moderates a panel including Dr. Deborah Birx, West Virginia University Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh, TAN Healthcare's Dena Hughes and Case Western Reserve University's Dr. Blanton S. Tolbert.
Interested individuals can register for the free discussion at cutt.ly/Rural-COVID.
The Community Education Group is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with offices in Lost River, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., working to eliminate disparities in health outcomes and improve public health in disadvantaged populations and underserved communities.
