Since 2015, Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Pharmacy at the Parkview Center has been open to the public. The facility has expanded outpatient services with extended hours as of Oct. 1 and the addition of a new manager.
Pharmacist Melynni Yarber recently joined the medical staff at OMC Outpatient Pharmacy, bringing her over 17 years of experience to the OMC Pharmacy team.
Previously Yarber worked for the Walmart Pharmacy in West Plains for 17 years. A West Plains High School graduate, she went to work right out of high school as a pharmacy tech with OMC. Yarber found that she enjoyed the work, and at the encouragement of an OMC Pharmacist, she decided to attend pharmacy school. She received both her undergraduate and pharmacy degrees from St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
“We are very excited to welcome Melynni to OMC,” said Katie Mahan, pharmacist and director, OMC Outpatient Pharmacy. “She brings a great attitude of teamwork, a wealth of experience and some great ideas for further enhancements to better meet the needs of our community.”
A native of Caulfield, Yarber grew up on her parents’ dairy farm, where they still reside. Yarber now lives in Moody with her husband and their three children. With a large extended family nearby, they enjoy family get-togethers, as well as fishing and camping.
“I enjoy the hometown atmosphere and the personalized service that we can provide to our patients at OMC,” says Yarber. “I’m excited about the opportunity to form better relationships with our patients and the sense of community that comes from being a part of OMC.”
OMC Pharmacy, 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd., Suite 18, offers complete prescription services as well as many over-the-counter items. OMC Pharmacy accepts all major insurance plans and offers competitive prices for uninsured patients. The OMC Pharmacy also helps patients locate manufacturer coupons or discount prescription program pricing, to assist in brand-name prescription costs when available.
OMC pharmacists and technicians are available to answer medication questions and provide over-the-counter medication recommendations. For patients being discharged from the hospital, prescriptions can be delivered bedside.
With new extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, the OMC Pharmacy staff say they will be happy to fill new prescriptions or transfer prescriptions. For more information, visit the facility or call 256-1793.
