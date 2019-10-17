Billy Sexton, occupational therapist and West Plains native, has joined Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic (PTSC) and is now treating patients in West Plains and Mtn. Grove clinics.
Sexton recently moved back to West Plains after receiving a doctorate in occupational therapy from Arkansas State University where he focused on treating conditions of the upper extremities such as frozen shoulder, rotator cuff tears, carpel tunnel and cubital tunnel syndrome.
“Being born and raised in West Plains, it means a lot to be able to come back and do my best to help those in the community,” said Sexton. “It’s nice to come into work and see familiar faces but also meet new faces and hear their stories.”
While working at PTSC, Sexton will have access to state-of-the-art equipment including BTE (Baltimore Therapeutic Equipment), which duplicates real world job functions to measure loss of function, and MedX machines that assist in strengthening the back and spine.
He is also a WorkSTEPS certified rehabilitation technician and can perform onsite evaluations for potential new employees to ensure they can safely perform duties necessary of the job. According to PTSC officials, the WorkSTEPS program is a great benefit to employers to ease in determining fit-for-duty, reducing turnover and work-related injuries and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission antidiscrimination law.
Sexton plans to gain certifications in Rock Steady Boxing and LSVT-BIG (a treatment program developed from Lee Silverman Voice Treatment for improvement in movement), which are strategies to address the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. He is also working toward obtaining ergonomic training certification and continues to gain advanced certifications in the WorkSTEPS program.
Sexton will also work with cervical (neck) patients who often have upper extremity (arm or shoulder) complaints as well.
While obtaining his doctoral degree, Sexton also took interest in the benefits of hippotherapy, where horses are used to provide therapy for children who have suffered a brain injury. This therapy can help address memory, problem solving, emotional regulation and self-expression skills and increase a child’s independence and quality of life.
As a practitioner, Sexton wishes to provide rehabilitation services that rebuild the working and daily living skills of those with setbacks or disabilities and enable them to live a more independent life.
“As an occupational therapist, I strive to bring back the independence that individuals are accustomed to having,” he explained. “I hope to provide a client-centered, holistic approach day in and day out and give my clients the best services they deserve.”
Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic, 1480 W. Eighth St. in West Plains, is an outpatient rehab facility offering physical therapy, occupational therapy, and sports medicine.
To learn more call 256-5669 or visit ptsconline.com.
