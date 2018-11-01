The Gatsby-themed Ozarks Cancer Crusade was held Oct. 20, at the West Plains Civic Center. It was a festive evening of food, patient testimonials and entertainment, said event organizers.
The evening included attendees in 1920s costume dress; a video from Dr. Charles Morgan, Board Certified Oncologist, Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Cancer Treatment Center; heartfelt testimonials from cancer survivors Scott Cressman and Randy Achman; entertainment by the Renee Wood Trio; and dinner catered by Colton’s Steakhouse.
“It is most exciting when individuals approach the OMC Foundation with an idea that not only benefits OMC, but their family, neighbors, and the region,” said Carol Silvey, vice president for advancement, OMC Foundation. “The Cancer Crusade Committee represents such a group. On behalf of all patients who will benefit from this event, I thank them and you.”
Committee members are: Margie Achman, Danielle Cozort, Kathy Delgado, Richard Delgado, Wanda Frazier, Eric Gibson (Committee Chair), Susie Kenslow, Jason Rieck, Andrea Russell, Carol Silvey, and Amy Jo Wright.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Ozarks Cancer Crusade Fund which is set up as an emergency fund for cancer patients who are treated at OMC.
For more information about how you can support the OMC Foundation, call 417-853-5200.
