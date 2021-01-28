The application deadlines for two Three Rivers College Nursing programs in Poplar Bluff are approaching. The application deadline is March 1 for both programs, the Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Day Program (registered nurses) and the Evening LPN-RN Bridge Program.
The two-year associate’s in nursing program is designed to prepare students to apply for licensure by examination as a registered nurse.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for registered nurses is excellent now and into the future, college officials point out. The compensation and benefits, as well as the diverse opportunities for continuing education and professional growth, make nursing a most attractive career, said Dr. Staci Foster, Chair of Nursing and Allied Health at Three Rivers College. The occupational outlook for registered nurses can be found online at www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/registered-nurses.htm.
Three Rivers’ LPN-to-RN Bridge program is a career-enhancement program designed to allow Missouri LPNs to earn an associate degree and prepare to apply for licensure by examination as a registered nurse.
On average, registered nurses earn higher salaries, perform at higher skill levels, and enjoy more advancement opportunities than LPNs, Foster said. Salary information for LPNs from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics can be found at www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/licensed-practical-and-licensed-vocational-nurses.htm.
All Three Rivers nursing programs offer challenging course work, close interaction with faculty, and diverse clinical experiences, said officials adding that the programs have proven pass rates for licensure exams and high job placement rates. These rates can be found on the Nursing Program application.
“These programs offer our students career advancement possibilities, and we want to give every opportunity for students wanting to join the programs to apply,” said Foster.
Students must complete an application and meet certain criteria to be admitted into Three Rivers’ nursing programs.
Applicants for the RN and LPN-RN Bridge programs must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and an NLN PAX-RN score of 110 or higher. Information on NLN PAX-RN testing is in the application packet. No specific classes must be completed to apply to the program. LPN-to-RN Bridge applicants must have a valid LPN license.
Foster advises that all admissions materials, including official copies of transcripts from high school and other colleges, must be received by the appropriate deadline. Application forms for the Nursing programs can be found online at trcc.edu/admissions/application. Prospective students must also complete a free Three Rivers application.
For more information, contact Staci Foster at 573-840-9672.
Three Rivers College is committed to contributing to the quality of life in Southeast Missouri with quality, affordable higher education opportunities and community services that support and encourage the economic, civic, and cultural vitality of the region. For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit trcc.edu.
