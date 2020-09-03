According to the National Eye Institute, older adults represent the majority of the visually impaired population in the United States. Here are a few ways you can protect your valuable eyesight.
Lighten up: Ensure that you’re using the appropriate light source, as different activities require different lighting. For example, direct task lighting is best for things like reading, playing cards or crafting. Consider a small gooseneck or clip-on lamp for these tasks. And as task lighting is increased, the surrounding room lighting should also be increased. It’s really no such thing as “too much light” so by all means, lighten up!
Thing big: Magnification is essential for those with low vision, and magnifying devices range from very simple to technologically advanced. Bypass magnification wherever possible by seeking out items that come with larger print/buttons, such as books, checkbooks, calendars, calculators, remote controls, clocks, appointment books and playing cards.
Clear a path: Create wide, clear and level walking paths that lead to all areas of the home for easy and safe navigation. Use night lights in bedrooms, hallways and bathrooms to reduce the risk of tripping and falling at night. Eliminate clutter and remove hazards such as throw rugs and electrical cords. That way, regardless of eyesight, you can ensure a degree of safety.
Compare and contrast: By using the juxtaposition of dark and light to your advantage, you can make daily activities much easier. For example, providing a white cutting board for preparing darker foods like apples and a dark board for lighter foods like onions can help extend independence and promote safety.
Look toward the pros: Low vision specialists have the experience and knowledge necessary to create personalized solutions for your specific vision needs. These specialists are also familiar with resources for obtaining low vision aids and can instruct their clients on how to use them properly. If you’re struggling to see clearly, contact a professional as soon as possible to protect your vision!
