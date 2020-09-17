Ozarks Medical Center has added a new provider, Samuel Evans, MD, to OMC West Plains Family Medicine, 181 Kentucky Ave., Highland Park, Suite 100, formerly Urgent Care.
Dr. Evans earned his medical degree and completed a family and community medicine residency at the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Little Rock. He is board-certified in both family practice and forensic medicine. Previously, Evans worked in the southern Philippines practicing family and tropical medicine, instructing and precepting clinicians, as well as training community resource personnel to assist in providing healthcare outreach to remote patient populations.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Evans to OMC Family Medicine,” said Dr. Jen Lambert, OMC Family Medicine Director. “OMC will greatly benefit from his wealth of experience not only as a physician but as an educator and community leader as well.”
Dr. Evans joins Dr. Druery Dixon and Dr. Lambert. All physicians are accepting new patients. Call 257-5911 to make an appointment. OMC Family Medicine nurse practitioners Brooke Fair and Megan Jones provide walk-in care for patients from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition to general family medicine, the clinic can provide X-rays, labs, Department Of Transportation exams, Fit for Duty testing, athletic physicals, workmen's compensation and laceration repair.
With nine locations, OMC’s family medicine clinics are committed to improving the quality of life for all the people in their region through accessible health care services, say officials.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing primary care and specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas.
For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
