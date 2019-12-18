The generosity of the Ozarks Neurological Foundation (ONF) will soon serve ALS patients throughout the Ozarks.
On Dec. 6, a $30,000 donation was made by that foundation to the CoxHealth Foundation to benefit the CoxHealth ALS Clinic. The clinic serves patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The gift was made in memory of the late Ronald Pringle, who battled ALS. Pringle, of West Plains, died in August; he was a retired employee of West Plains Bank and Trust Company, which made donations toward ALS research and support in his name for the last four years of his life. He worked at the bank from 1992 until 2009.
Pringle was diagnosed with ALS in 2014
Pringle’s wife Mary and members of their family were in attendance for the presentation; they had three children together, sons Aaron and Greg and daughter Sarah.
The donated funds were raised in October during the ONF Golf Tournament at Highland Springs Country Club, for which CoxHealth’s ALS Clinic was chosen as the key beneficiary. Funds raised at the event will serve ALS patients through the CoxHealth clinic, which offers coordinated care and support for individuals in the Ozarks dealing with the disease.
“This is an amazing opportunity for some of our patients,” says Dr. Tania Beltran-Papsdorf, a neurologist with CoxHealth. “Many of the things that are required for the care of an ALS patient, including through the clinic, are not covered by insurance. Having this money is so vital to support patients and their families for items that are not covered by insurance, and for patients who don’t have insurance.“
