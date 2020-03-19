On orders from the National MS Society, which has canceled this year’s Walk MS events across the country, there will be no Seymour Walk for MS event this year, said organizer Pearl Raymond.
Raymond said the event, attended by residents across south central Missouri, will not be rescheduled; the decision was made in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that could cause life-threatening illness for some vulnerable members of the populations.
Though the event itself is off, fundraising still continues, said Raymond: A quilt made by her is still on display at the Seymour Bank, 119 N. Main St., and tickets to enter a giveaway drawing may be purchased at that bank. A winner will be chosen April 24.
In addition teams and individuals that would have walked are invited to continue their collections. They will be taken through April 24, when Raymond must send them in to the St. Louis chapter.
Checks must be made out to the National MS Society, and in the memo a note should be made that it is for the “DIY Pearl Raymond Seymour MS Walk.”
Donations should be sent to Raymond at 3158 State Highway O, Seymour, 65746, or may be made online through the official fundraising page, secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?fr_id=31196&pg=team&team_id=613036##team-roster-section, or on Facebook via the “Fundraising for a World Free of MS” campaign hosted by Raymond.
