Editor’s note: This is part two of a series of articles looking at what some public health officials and politicians have called a “vaping epidemic.” The Quill looks at the issue as it stands in Missouri from the perspective of politics, public health, economics and education. Watch for part three next week.
On Thursday the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the most recent statistics regarding illnesses related to vaping or e-cigarette products: As of Oct. 22 there have been 1,604 cases reported in every state in the U.S. except Alaska.
According to the CDC, 76% of the 573 vape users surveyed said they used vaping devices that contained both nicotine and THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high. However, of those surveyed, 13% said they only used nicotine cartridges in their devices.
The CDC continues to advise people who vape to avoid altering vaping products, buying them off-the-street or using illegal THC products.
Ruth Nabors, a registered respiratory therapist who supervises Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Pulmonary Rehabilitation, says vaping, like smoking, can have serious consequences.
“It’s called popcorn lung,” Nabors explained. “Bronchiolitis obliterans is a serious lung disease that results in permanent lung damage.” Bronchiolitis obliterans is the clinical name for popcorn lung, and according to the National Institute of Health, it is an inflammatory condition that affects the lung’s tiniest airways.
The main symptoms of popcorn lung are severe shortness of breath and dry coughing, said Nabors. Other symptoms such as fevers, unexplained fatigue and wheezing can also manifest themselves.
According to the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York, popcorn lung can be caused by a chemical called diacetyl, a chemical that has been associated with butter flavoring in microwave popcorn, according to the CDC. Studies conducted by Jamaica Hospital have found that more than 75% of flavored cigarettes and refill liquids tested positive for that chemical.
“You can damage up to one-third of your lungs before you start to notice,” Nabors said. “But by then the damage has already been done and it can’t be reversed.”
According to Nabors, it usually takes a long time for lungs to really be damaged, so the fact that so many young people are being afflicted with these serious lung conditions is very troubling.
CDC statistics show 80% of those reporting vaping related illness are younger than 35 years old.
“Anything you intake into your lungs has the potential to damage it,” Nabors said. “Many people who vape might be misattributing symptoms, because they’re so similar to other things not related to vaping.”
Dr. Samantha Wallace, an OMC practitioner who works exclusively with admitted patients, believes people are not aware of the long term health consequences associated with vaping devices, because they assume its a better alternative than smoking tobacco.
Both Wallace and Nabors agree they cannot advise people looking to quit smoking to use vaping as alternative.
“We don’t have enough long-term data, but we’re learning more everyday,” said Nabors.
A chief concern among healthcare professionals is the drastic rise in youth vaping. According to the CDC, 1 in 4 high school teens has used a flavored vaping device or product. Among middle schoolers, that ratio is 1 in 14. In addition to possibly containing diacetyl, these products can contain a high amount of nicotine.
“Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development,” said Wallace. “In addition, nicotine can damage the cardiovascular system.”
One vaping device in particular, Juul, can contain the same amount of nicotine as 20 cigarettes and can deliver it up to three times faster than a standard e-cigarette, according to the American Lung Association.
Many Juul devices can look like regular USB thumb drives, making it harder for parents to be aware their children could be using them. Even though it’s illegal for anyone younger than 18 to purchase vaping devices or e-cigarettes, they are still finding their way into the hands of youths.
A six-year study by the CDC found that 39% of those younger than 18 who vape get the devices from friends or family.
On Oct. 15, Gov. Mike Parson called youth vaping an epidemic before signing an executive order to have state health and education agencies to use their resources to come up with a plan to help educate Missouri youths on the dangers of vaping.
The true long-term consequences of vaping are yet unknown, say health professionals. Regardless, they are urging people to quit both vaping and smoking.
“There are effective programs out there that can help,” Nabors said. “Here at OMC our smoking cessation class has a 52% rate of people who quit smoking after one year.”
For more information on OMC smoking cessation class call 257-5959.
