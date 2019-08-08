Twenty-five nursing students at Texas County Technical College (TCTC) recently earned their registered nurse (RN) credentials through the college’s Accelerated LPN (licensed practical nurse) to RN program.
A graduation ceremony was held May 4 at First Baptist Church in Houston.
The graduates were licensed practical nurses before starting the program and chose to further their education through the Accelerated LPN to RN program at TCTC.
The graduates transitioned into a registered nurse leadership mindset during the three semester program and participated in multiple simulation and skills labs and clinical rotations at local hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities.
Each graduate completed a three day NCLEX review with a trained specialist to help prepare for the licensure exam. All 25 graduates completed the exam and the class has a 96 percent first time pass-rate. Now, graduates can begin working as professional nurses.
The 2019 RN graduates are Laura Helphinstine, Grovespring; Brittney Loncosky, Willow Springs; Jess Parks, Salem; Stephanie Foster, Solo; Rebecca Calicotte, St. James; Wayneth McComas, Cabool; Cassandra Smotherman, Birch Tree; Secelia Stephenson, Birch Tree; Kristen Frish, St. James; Brittany Hancock, Rolla;
Stacey Dotson, Bixby; Tabitha Hankins, Mtn. Grove; Erica Johnson, St. Peters; Ashlee Roper, Salem; Brook Donaldson, Dixon; Bailey Howell, Lynchburg; Lexi Westrup, St. James; Amber Dotson, Viburnum; Ashley Wagner, St. James; Bayli McNew, Summersville; Dawn Cooper, Mtn. View; Heather Shelton, West Plains; Jessica Collins, Moody and Rachel Roberts, West Plains.
Loncosky, Stephenson, Westrup and McNew graduated cum laude. Hankins graduated magna cum laude.
Anyone interested in becoming an RN who is now an LPN, may submit an application for the May 2020 Accelerated LPN to RN program.
The next Practical Nursing program at TCTC begins Aug. 26. For more information on TCTC’s upcoming programs, call 417-967-5466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.