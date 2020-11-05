With the number of positive cases of coronavirus going up in Oregon County, an organization has put together a bag of supplies for county residents who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, the Oregon County Health Department reports 324 cases have been confirmed to date, out of 1,896 tests given for an overall positivity rate of 17.09%. Of those cases, 58 are currently active and one person is hospitalized for treatment of complications.
Faith Inc., a religious organization composed of area church representatives to help meet urged needs in the community, has assembled bags containing items people may not have on hand when they become ill. Included in the bag is a pulse oximeter to measure blood oxygen levels; thermometer; face masks; hand sanitizer; disinfecting wipes; ibuprofen; vitamins c, d and zinc; a bottle of cold/flu medicine and Kleenex.
“Our hopes are that by accepting this bag of items that they will keep you from having to go out and purchase these items and further spreading the virus,” explained Diana Clary, a member of the group.
The project is being funded by a Rural Ozarks Health Initiative grant that has been redirected to help the Oregon County community deal with the coronavirus and was obtained by the Alton Community Foundation through Community Foundation of the Ozarks, said Clary.
To qualify to receive the free kit individuals must live in Oregon County, test positive for the virus or be asymptomatic after being exposed to the virus and be willing to submit their name, address and number of household residents who are positive, asymptomatic or healthy.
Anyone who is in need of this kit or would like more information may call Brenda Ledgerwood at 417-270-0805, Saundra Dorris at 417-270-0244 or Clary at 417-270-1536.
