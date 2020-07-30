Pulmonologist Praveen Datar M.D. has joined the growing Ozarks Medical Center Medical Group. Dr. Datar brings a multifaceted skill set with experience in critical care, internal medicine and pulmonology to OMC Pulmonology, where he will diagnose and treat conditions of the lungs and respiratory system.
Datar previously worked for Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, where he completed a fellowship in critical care. He has completed a fellowship in pulmonary diseases and an internal medicine residency at Interfaith Medical Center, New York. Dr. Datar earned his medical degree from Osmania Medical College, India.
Dr. Datar is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in pulmonary disease and critical care medicine. He cares for adult patients with lung diseases and respiratory conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and more — both inpatient and in the clinic. His services include fiber optic bronchoscopy, interventional procedures endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy and navigational bronchoscopy, and lung cancer screening.
During his recent practice at Texas Medical Center in Houston, Datar experienced firsthand the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, from the beginning when policies were first being developed and implemented, to working in the viral intensive care unit with COVID-19 patients.
He reiterates the need for the following of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to wear a mask, practice social distancing of 6 feet and maintain good hand hygiene.
“Younger patients need to be vigilant in following precautions as well,” says Datar. “Because they are often asymptomatic or experience milder symptoms, they need to remember the importance of protecting others.”
Before coming to the United States, Datar practiced rural medicine in India, and he says enjoys the more personalized care he can offer patients in a community like West Plains. He believes that knowing the holistic picture of a patient enables him to better treat them. Datar has relocated to West Plains with his wife Prasuna, and their two young children, Aadhya and Aarya. In his time off, he and his family enjoy painting, photography and traveling.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Datar to the OMC Medical Group,” said Dr. Antony Joseph, president of OMC Medical Group. “His wealth of experience with critically-ill patients makes him a wonderful addition to our multispecialty provider group.”
Dr. Datar sees patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at OMC Pulmonology in OMC Heart Care Services at 1115 Alaska Ave., Suite 114, in West Plains. He also sees patients monthly at OMC Mtn. Grove Clinic.
For more information or to make an appointment, call OMC Pulmonology at 257-5950.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 17 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually, in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas.
For more information about OMC, visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com
