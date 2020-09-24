In an effort to keep the community safe, Ozarks Medical Center is providing flu shots to business employees regardless of business size.
“We want to support area employers by providing the healthcare services they need to keep their employees safe and businesses open through the pandemic and into flu season,” says Katie Mahan, Director of OMC Pharmacy. “If a business wants to provide flu shots to their employees, we will be happy to give those vaccinations at their place of business.”
Community First Banking Company recently invited OMC Pharmacy to its branches to provide flu shots to their employees.
“We are thankful that our local health system is supporting area businesses like ours with such important healthcare services,” said Kelly Slayton, senior vice president and chief operating officer,at the bank. “Keeping our employees and the community safe and healthy is a priority of ours, particularly during this vulnerable time.”
West Plains Bank and Trust will also be providing this service to their employees.
“OMC Pharmacy makes it extremely easy for our employees to get their flu shots by coming onsite to administer the shots at work,” said President and CEO David Gohn. “We feel it is more important than ever to get a flu vaccine this year so this is a great option offered by our local pharmacy.”
Contact Pharmacists Katie Mahan or Melynni Yarber at 256-1793 to set up an appointment for flu shots at your business.
OMC pharmacists and technicians are available to answer medication questions and provide over-the-counter medication recommendations. The pharmacy, 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd., Suite 18, now offers extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visit or call 256-1793.
