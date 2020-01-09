Christy Henry, Practical Nursing (LPN) Program Coordinator at Texas County Technical College, makes preparing her students to be excellent nurses a top priority every semester. For the LPN Class of 2020, this included making an educational visit to Jefferson City to witness the Missouri Board of Nursing in action.
The visit was important for the students to observe the process used by the Missouri Board of Nursing to protect the public, said school officials. TCTC students were invited to watch the Missouri Board of Nursing disciplinary/violation hearings and learn the value of the regulatory process in the healthcare field.
The opportunity introduced TCTC students to the State Board of Nursing disciplinary hearings so they could fully understand the impact their actions have on their future license.
“Before this visit I told my students, ‘You work hard for your license, so you want to protect it. Nurses do this through refraining from any behaviors that may jeopardize their license, and maintain professionalism and integrity at work and away from work,’” Henry said.
The next LPN program at Texas County Technical College begins in August and applications are currently being accepted. There are no prerequisites for the program. LPNs who are looking to advance their careers, are invited to participate in the Accelerated LPN to RN program, which begins in May. Seats are limited.
If interested in the upcoming programs, visit www.texascountytech.edu for more information.
