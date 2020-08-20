Baxter Regional Health System, based in Mtn. Home, Ark., has grown its care and partnerships with local providers in Mammoth Spring, Ark., where the opening of a new Hometown Clinic will officially be celebrated with a ribbon cutting from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 28.
Baxter Regional staff members will gather with members of the local community to watch a member of the Baxter Regional Board of Directors cut the ribbon in front of the Hometown Clinic at Mammoth Spring, located at 277 Main St..
The Baxter Regional Health System Hometown Clinic at Mammoth Spring, led by Leslie Batterton, APRN, provides services to women and men of all ages, from pediatrics to women’s health and geriatrics, and new patients are being accepted. For more information or an appointment, call 870-625-1709.
The ribbon-cutting event will be held in accordance with all COVID-19 recommendations and directives of the Arkansas Department of Health.
