A healthcare job fair aimed at helping current students or other healthcare workers find employment will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Ozark Action Building 2 Conference Room, located at 710 E. Main St. in West Plains.
The event is co-sponsored by the Missouri Job Center-West Plains and the Missouri Hospital Association and is the first of its kind, organizers said.
Job openings in patient care include direct care staff, registered and licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants and trainees, hospice workers, medical assistants, surgical technicians, home health care workers, dentists and physicians.
Support services employment includes billing clerks, dietary, housekeeping and laundry workers, administrative staff, chaplains, customer service personnel and health care and hospice volunteers.
Hospitals represented at the fair will include Ozarks Medical Center and Mercy Hospitals of Springfield and Mtn. View in Missouri, and Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark..
Other employers scheduled for the fair are Air Evac Medical Holdings, Willow Health Care, NHC Health Care, Autumn Oaks Caring Center, Missouri Highlands Health Care, Southern Missouri Community Health Center, Ozark Independent Living, Thrive Home Agency, Hospice Compassus, Three Rivers Hospice, Good Samaritan Care Clinic and Vocational Rehabilitation.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, bring copies of their resumes and be prepared to meet with hiring agents.
Missouri Job Center-West Plains officials said employment in healthcare occupations is expected to have 14% growth through 2028 in south central Missouri and nationwide.
That amounts to 1.9 million new jobs, significantly more than any other occupational group, with south central Missouri considered an area with a shortage of primary medical, mental health and dental professionals, officials added.
There are more than 385 healthcare employers in Howell, Texas, Wright, Douglas and Ozark counties with hundreds of critical healthcare positions that need to be filled, according to the Missouri Job Center-West Plains.
Students set to graduate from training programs at the end of this year are expected to take advantage of the fair to meet prospective employers, including cohorts from Missouri State University-West Plains, Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Ozarka College in Mammoth Spring, Ark., Texas County Technical College in Houston, South Central Career Center in West Plains and Ozark Mountain Technical Center in Mtn. Grove.
