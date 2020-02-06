The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health, urges Missourians to support the fight against heart disease by participating in American Heart Month and wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Missouri, taking the lives of 14,000 Missourians each year. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of both men and women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Thankfully, 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented through lifestyle changes like diet, exercise and quitting smoking.
AMERICAN HEART MONTH
American Heart Month is a federally designated event that takes place every February. During Heart Month, the American Heart Association encourages people to focus on their heart health and to inspire their family, friends and communities to do the same.
- The first American Heart Month took place in February of 1964.
- It was proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in December of 1963.
- At that time, more than half the deaths in the U.S. were caused by cardiovascular disease.
- Cardiovascular disease remains the leading global cause of death, with more than 17.6 million deaths each year. That number is expected to rise to more than 23.6 million by 2030.
- Stroke ranks second globally and is a leading cause of severe disability.
Missourians can participate in American Heart Month on the American Heart Association’s Missouri Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and through the hashtag #GoRedMO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.