The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation plans to award $2,000 in educational scholarships for the spring 2021 academic year, and is currently accepting applications for the scholarships.
The TCMH Healthcare Foundation Educational Scholarship Program is designed to assist area students who are pursuing or planning to pursue education in a healthcare related field, or students currently working in healthcare who are pursuing additional education for their current career.
The Healthcare Foundation is in its 13th year of awarding scholarships in the fall and the spring, and the board of directors has awarded scholarships totaling $117,000 in that time. Students from communities across the TCMH service area have received the scholarships.
“Educational scholarships are a major focus area of the Healthcare Foundation,” said foundation Director Jay Gentry. “The board of directors of the foundation recognizes the need to assist areas students in their educational endeavors with hopes that the student will return to or stay in the Texas County area to provide healthcare services to area residents after receiving additional education.”
Endowed scholarships provide some of the educational funds, and the foundation hosts an annual golf tournament to raise money for the scholarship program. Plans are underway to host a tournament again in 2021.
Eligible students for the scholarships must be accepted to or currently enrolled in an accredited university, college or post-secondary training program. Residents of the TCMH service area — all of Texas County and Mtn. Grove — and graduates of Texas County and Mtn. Grove schools are eligible to apply. Applicants already pursuing a career in a healthcare organization, or applicants planning to pursue a career in a health field with direct patient care are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
The scholarship application asks for information about the student and requires a short essay about the student’s career and educational goals. Applicants are also asked to list community involvement activities, and they may be asked to meet with foundation board members for a short personal interview.
The deadline for the spring scholarship application is Jan. 15, 2021. Awards for the scholarship will be announced by Feb. 1.
For more information about the scholarship program or to receive an application, contact Gentry by phone at 417-967-1377 or 866-967-3311, ext. 377, or by email at jgentry@tcmh.org.
The scholarship application and complete details are also available at www.tcmhfoundation.org.
