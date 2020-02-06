Ozarks Medical Center has reopened the healthcare clinic located in Mammoth Spring, Ark.
OMC Mammoth Spring will be staffed by Dr. Melissa Wright, board certified family practice physician.
Wright previously practiced at White River Health Systems and NEA Baptist Clinic both in Arkansas. She received her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, and completed a Family Medicine Residency at the University of Tennessee.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Wright to OMC Mammoth Spring,” said Pam Ream, vice president, OMC Medical Group. “Her years of family practice experience and service to the local community, make her an excellent provider for our Mammoth Spring patients.”
Services available for OMC Mammoth Spring will be family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, disease prevention and health promotion, workman’s comp, physicals/wellness exams, annual health assessments for all ages, lab, injury treatment, laceration repair and other minor office procedures.
OMC Mammoth Spring is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for appointments and walk-ins. It is located at 260 S. Main St. Call 870-625-3228 with any questions, or to make an appointment.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas.
For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
