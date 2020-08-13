Dr. Hussain Ibrahim, board-certified interventional cardiologist, recently joined the multidisciplinary Ozarks Medical Center Medical Group, bringing over 10 years of clinical experience to OMC Heart Care.
An interventional cardiologist is a cardiologist with additional education and training in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease as well as congenital (present at birth) and structural heart conditions through catheter-based procedures, such as angioplasty and stenting. Interventional cardiologists rank among the world's foremost authorities on cardiovascular disease and its treatment.
Ibrahim completed a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, as well as a fellowship in cardiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/Michigan State University where he also served as Chief Resident. Dr. Ibrahim earned his medical degree from Aga Khan University Medical College, Pakistan.
Ibrahim chose the specialty of interventional cardiology because it allows him to quickly and significantly impact the health of critically ill patients. He can then provide a continuum of care for his patients in the outpatient clinic, which he finds meaningful.
He relocates to West Plains along with his wife, endocrinologist Dr. Nashmia Riaz. Having worked in various big cities, but grown up in smaller towns, the couple likes the small-town atmosphere of West Plains.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ibrahim as the newest member of the OMC Medical Group,” says Dr. Antony Joseph, president of OMC Medical Group. "We will continue to expand OMC’s specialty clinics to serve the needs of the area residents and continue to be the healthcare provider of choice in the Ozarks."
OMC Heart Care is located at 1115 Alaska Ave., Suite 114, in the OMC Doctor’s Pavilion, West Plains. Dr. Ibrahim sees patients from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call 257-5950 for more information or to make an appointment.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 17 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.