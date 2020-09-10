Texas County Memorial Hospital has named Linda Williams, of Elk Creek, the August employee of the month.
Williams is a purchasing agent/buyer in the purchasing department. She has been employed at TCMH for 20 years. Kelly Bell, purchasing director, nominated Williams for the award.
“I know I can always count on Linda to make sure our department is taken care of,” Bell said. “She is always willing to help out wherever she is needed.”
Bell explained that because Williams has worked in all of the different positions within their department, her knowledge is invaluable.
The one word that Bell used to describe Williams was the word “dependable.”
As employee of the month, Williams received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held in her department to honor Williams.
Williams is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
