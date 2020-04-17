At Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, patients and staff are treated with the same love and
respect that family would expect from one another, but now the tables have turned and the community is
taking care of the caregivers at TCMH.
The golden rule says to "do unto other as you would have them do unto you," and that is exactly what the
community has been doing for the TCMH family as they gear up for the impacts that coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) could have in the area.
“Donations of suits and masks as well as other kind gestures have been coming in everyday from people
all over our community,” said TCMH CEO Wes Murray. “We are so grateful for everyone coming together
to provide extra supplies for our staff.”
Murray mentioned that one small business in Willow Springs is doing everything they can to help the
caregivers at TCMH.
Kurt and Donna McKinney, owners of The Rusty Moon Quilt Shop, have gathered support from all over
to sew reusable face masks for the hospital staff.
The Rusty Moon Quilt Shop and TCMH are actually a lot alike. They refer to their customers as family
too, “fabric family” to be exact.
They have received fabric donations from many of their suppliers and distributers, which they have
shipped to the quilt shop for free, all to be used for sewing additional face masks for TCMH.
“Our fabric family is made up of so many kind hearted people who are great sewers,” said Kurt. “Not only
have they donated their time, but many of them have used their own fabric to complete the face masks.”
Kurt mentioned that Murray had reached out to see he and Donna could help with sewing masks, so his
wife sent out an email to their fabric family.
“They all stepped up and were instrumental to get everything going,” Kurt said. “We have collected over
300 masks so far, and there are more on the way every day!”
“We felt very honored that TCMH would think of us,” he said. “We’re excited to help our community. It is
definitely a tough time for small business America, but we are just glad we have had this opportunity and
that our fabric family has made this possible.”
The Rusty Moon Quilt Shop has been in business for three years. The business not only serves its fabric
family that drive from 40 to 50 miles away to visit the shop, but it also has an online store at
The TCMH family is forever grateful for their generosity. Make sure to share your appreciation when you
are able to visit them too.
If you would like to donate any personal protective equipment such as eye protection, face masks, suits
or gloves to TCMH, please contact Kelly Bell, purchasing director at 417-967-1300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.