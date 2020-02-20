The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation has awarded two $1,000 scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2020 spring school semester.
Receiving scholarships from the foundation were Hannah Creek of Raymondville and Jordon Pursifull of Licking. The recipients were chosen among several applicants by members of the foundation board of directors.
Creek is a student at Rolla Technical Center, and she is pursuing a radiologic technology degree. She is also currently a radiologic technologist student at TCMH.
Pursifull is a student at Bolivar Technical College, and she is pursuing an associate’s of science degree in nursing.
“Educational scholarships are a focus area of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation,” said foundation Director Jay Gentry. “Our board of directors believe in the importance of education for area students that are pursuing training in healthcare-related fields.”
With the recent scholarship awards, the foundation has awarded $109,000 in scholarships to area students since the program began in 2007. The Healthcare Foundation awards educational scholarships for students pursuing additional higher education each spring and fall.
This fall, the Healthcare Foundation will award endowed scholarship funds in addition to the Healthcare Foundation scholarships. The Foundation will accept applications for the fall scholarships beginning in April.
“The foundation board of directors recognizes the growing need for healthcare providers in rural America,” Gentry said. “It is the hope of the foundation that these scholarships will assist in attracting and retaining qualified residents to work in the local healthcare fields.”
Complete scholarship information and the scholarship application is available online at www.tcmhfoundation.org.
