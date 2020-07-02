Texas County Memorial Hospital added a new member to its board of trustees during the recent June board meeting. Steve Pierce, Houston, was sworn in for a new five-year term.
Omanez Fockler, TCMH board of trustees’ vice-chairperson administered, the oath of office to Pierce.
Pierce was elected to the open position for the TCMH board of trustees after he won the race as a write-in candidate during the countywide election held earlier in the month.
During the meeting, held June 23, several motions were made, seconded and passed for the TCMH board of trustees’ officer positions for the upcoming year.
Dr. Jim Perry will remain as the board of trustees’ chairperson, Fockler as vice-chairperson and Jay Loveland became the new secretary/treasurer.
In his administrative report, hospital CEO Wes Murray reported that the hospital laboratory’s BioFire Dual Analyzer and Respiratory Verification Kit as well as the Serology Chemical Analyzer Antibody Test are fully functional.
“As of last Thursday we are able to run COVID-19 tests in-house, giving us a much faster turnaround time than if we had to send the specimens out for testing,” Murray told trustees. “However, we would like the community to know that not everyone who needs to be tested for COVID-19 will have their specimen processed in-house; some will still have to be sent out for processing.”
Murray mentioned that certain criteria established for TCMH providers will determine eligibility for whether or not COVID-19 specimens are processed in-house or sent out.
The timing and installation of the new equipment has been instrumental for the local hospital and the community. As of the day of that meeting, the hospital had already processed two positive COVID-19 test results.
“With the rise in the number of cases in counties all throughout Missouri, we are grateful to have the capability to now process our own tests,” Murray explained. “Many rural hospitals throughout the state do not have this incredible opportunity.”
Murray mentioned the hospital is coordinating with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room at the hospital. COVID-19 health screenings will be performed at the entrance and social distancing guidelines will be in place during the event.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Linda Pamperien, chief financial officer at TCMH, presented the financial report for the month of May.
“Overall revenues were down $1,942,387 from our budgeted expectations in May,” Pamperien said. “Inpatient volumes were down $437,284, and outpatient revenue was down $1,437,933.”
TCMH ended the month of May with a negative bottom line of about $286,000 and a year-to-date loss of about$1.78 million.
Pamperien said a plan is in the works to apply for some of the CARES Act funds that Texas County received as a result of COVID-19.
“We are exploring options to expand telemedicine services so our patients can have readily available access to their providers,” Pamperien said.
Murray added that COVID-19 has shown the need for greater use of the old East Wing and a remodeling project may soon be underway.
“Although we have already made some temporary changes to the East Wing that we are relying on now for any potential COVID-19 surge, a more in-depth remodel would promote a higher level of isolation and increased safety for our regular patients and our staff,” Murray explained.
Also present at the meeting were Chief Nursing Officer Doretta Todd-Will, Public Relations Director Rachel Davis, Quality Director Amanda Turpin and Dr. Linda Milholen. Dr. Perry was not present for the meeting.
The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees will be at noon July 28 at Texas County Memorial Hospital. Due to the current social distancing restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, the exact meeting format and/or location will be released at a later date.
