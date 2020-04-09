Everyone can help stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by washing hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds -- especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing one's nose, remind officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
But if soap and water are not available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend consumers use alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing at least 60% alcohol.
According to the FDA, alcohol in hand sanitizer works best when the user rubs hand sanitizer all over their hands, making sure to get between fingers and on the back of the hands.
Do not wipe or rinse off the hand sanitizer before it is dry. Do not use hand sanitizer ifhands are visibly dirty or greasy; wash with soap and water instead.
FDA: HAND SANITIZERS ARE DRUGS
Hand sanitizers are regulated as over-the-counter (non-prescription) drugs by the FDA. If using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, read and follow the Drug Facts label, particularly the warnings section.
Store hand sanitizer out of the reach of pets and children, and children should use it only with adult supervision.
Do not drink hand sanitizer. This is particularly important for young children, especially toddlers, who may be attracted by the pleasant smell or brightly colored bottles of hand sanitizer, cautions agency officials. Drinking even a small amount of hand sanitizer can cause alcohol poisoning in children.
However, they note, there is no need to be concerned if children eat with or lick their hands after using hand sanitizer.
During this coronavirus pandemic, poison control centers have had an increase in calls about accidental ingestion of hand sanitizer, so it is important that adults monitor young children’s use.
Do not allow pets to swallow hand sanitizer. If a pet owner thinks their pet has eaten something potentially dangerous, they should call a veterinarian or a pet poison control center right away.
DON'T MAKE YOUR OWN
Although many stores and pharmacies sell it, hand sanitizer might be hard to find during this public health emergency. Still, the FDA doesn’t recommend that consumers make their own hand sanitizer.
If made incorrectly, said officials, hand sanitizer can be ineffective -- or worse. For example, there have been reports of skin burns from homemade hand sanitizer.
Also, adding alcohol to non-alcohol hand sanitizer is unlikely to result in an effective product. And using disinfectant sprays or wipes on your skin may cause skin and eye irritation. Disinfectant sprays and wipes are intended to clean surfaces, not people or animals.
The FDA is helping increase the availability of hand sanitizers by working with companies and pharmacies to address the supply shortage.
Hand sanitizers are a convenient alternative when handwashing with soap and water isn’t possible. For more information, www.fda.gov/drugs/information-drug-class/qa-consumers-hand-sanitizers-and-covid-19.
