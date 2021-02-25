Not finished as planned but moving forward despite setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the multimillion dollar expansion of Ozarks Healthcare has a projected completion date of late summer or early fall.
Beginning an update on the project at Tuesday's Rotary Club meeting, Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO Tom Keller talked about COVID-19 over the last year and the effect the pandemic has had on completing construction of facilities attached to the largest healthcare network in the area. Those impacts included redirecting attention toward the possibility of an influx of coronavirus patients, as well as implementing unprecedented infection control measures.
With hospitalization numbers down locally and nationwide and vaccine distribution underway, Keller said he hopes “we are seeing the beginning of the end” of pandemic-related obstacles to progress, both in providing patient care and getting facilities completed, furnished and staffed.
The reluctance of some patients to seek care for non-emergency health concerns has caused doctor visits and treatments to drop, impacting Ozarks Healthcare somewhat financially, but with the help of CARES Act funding and conservative spending practices, the network is still doing well financially, Keller added.
Two things accomplished during 2020 were the completion of the Women's Center and the rebranding of Ozarks Healthcare from Ozarks Medical Center to better reflect the reach and scope of services and facilities in Howell and other Ozark area counties.
About 70 babies have been delivered so far this year at the new Women's Center, currently furnished with five labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms and staffed with four obstetricians. Some COVID vaccinations have been administered in classrooms on the ground floor of the Women's Center that will be used for education and lactation offices post-pandemic, Keller added.
When the 100,000-square-foot central facility is completed, it will provide a consolidated location for examinations, testing and treatment, bringing together the urgent care, pediatrics and urology clinics now located further south on Kentucky Avenue across Broadway.
By design, it will also provide more privacy for patients being wheeled to and from procedures and surgeries, with waiting areas located away from those corridors.
A cafeteria will be located on the ground floor of the new building and will be a vast improvement over the current one, plus the new building will be connected on the second floor near the emergency department, creating ease of movement between departments for physicians, Keller said.
On the second floor, there will be room for about 40 healthcare providers, and about half of those spots have been filled with room for more in the future. Twelve physicians have been recruited already this year, and Keller remains confident the network will be able to continue doctor recruitment and retention.
The third floor will house cardiovascular, cardiopulmonary and neurological services.
Keller also emphasized the Ozarks Healthcare mission of locally-controlled, community-minded service as a nonprofit entity, a mission in place since the establishment of the first hospital in West Plains in March of 1959, then called West Plains Memorial Hospital.
