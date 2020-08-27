Ozarks Medical Center announce the opening of the OMC Infectious Disease clinic led by fellowship-trained Dr. Ritu Kathuria.
Infectious diseases are the second-leading cause of death worldwide. Specialists in that field typically serve as consultants to other providers in cases of complex infections, practicing both in hospitals and clinics. They are board-certified internal medicine physicians that are experts in the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases.
The specialists’ extensive training focuses on all kinds of infections, including those caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi as well as the treatment of patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the cause of AIDS.
In the OMC Infectious Disease clinic, they provide transition of care from the hospital setting as well as long-term care to patients with chronic infections.
Dr. Kathuria earned her medical degree from Manipal University, India, and completed an internal medicine residency at Seton Hall University-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, N.J. She completed a fellowship in infectious disease specializing in immunocompromised infections at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, N.Y.
During her medical training in India, Kathuria says, the majority of the patients she saw suffered from infectious diseases, so she felt natural gravitation toward that field of study. She says she finds it gratifying that most infectious diseases can be resolved with proper treatment and she can help her patients return to a normal way of life.
Since infectious diseases are often related to other medical conditions or procedures, Kathuria says, “I enjoy practicing as part of the patient-physician collaborative culture at OMC as it is most beneficial for my patients.” The highly-trained experts of the OMC Medical Group are available and collaborate on each patient's unique situation, say hospital officials.
“It was a natural evolution to open an infectious disease clinic after Dr. Kathuria joined the OMC Medical Group last year,” said Dr. Antony Joseph, president of OMC Medical Group. “Since joining the OMC Hospitalist team, her expertise in infectious disease has increasingly been called upon especially in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.”
OMC Infectious Disease is located within OMC Surgical Specialists, 2600 Independence Square, West Plains. Patients may ask their primary care physician if they may benefit from the treatment of an infectious disease expert, or call 256-1774.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing primary care and specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas.
For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
