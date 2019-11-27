When a loved one faces the end of life, it’s a both sad and precious time for their family. Everyone wants to spend those final moments together but finding an appropriate space inside a hospital can be difficult.
That’s why Mtn. View’s Mercy St. Francis Auxiliary donated $25,000 for a major renovation to create a Palliative Care room, given in honor of Helen Spencer. She served as an auxiliary member from 1980 to 2016. The larger room is designed to give families space and privacy.
“We want to care for both body and soul of our patients and their loved ones,” said Cindy Weatherford, administrator of Mercy St. Francis Hospital. “These are our friends and neighbors, too, and providing comfort, care and dignity at the end of life is such a privilege.”
Construction crews knocked down a wall to enlarge an existing room, adding a private bathroom, a dining area for family and a refrigerator and microwave. The bed is specially designed for patients who are bedridden.
“Our auxiliary members at Mercy St. Francis are so special,” said Karen Simpson-Neasby, executive director of Mercy Health Foundation. “They work tirelessly to raise funds for needed projects like this one. We couldn’t do the work we do without their support.”
To financially support a local project, contact Simpson-Neasby at 417-533-6192 or by email at karen.simpson-neasby@mercy.net.
