Today is Ozark Medical Center’s (OMC) 60th anniversary.
On March 2, 1959, Ozarks Medical Center opened its doors. On Friday, the medical system celebrated the milestone in recognition of its historical transition from a small community hospital to an award-winning regional medical center.
The 60th anniversary celebration kicked off at noon Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at North Parkway Center. Guests were greeted with celebratory refreshments.
CEO and President Tom Keller then traveled in vintage style via a 1959 Ford Sport Wagon to visit local public service organizations and thank them for their support over the years and deliver commemorative treats.
OMC HISTORIC GROWTH
Throughout its 60 years of operation, OMC has grown tenfold from a 42-bed hospital to a 114-bed complete healthcare system. OMC has a rich history of growth in response to the expanding healthcare needs of the surrounding communities.
Significant past growth includes a 24-bed expansion and addition of a four-bed intensive care unit in 1967; an expansion in 1976 that added 38 beds, new laboratory, X-ray department, physical therapy department, respiratory care, emergency department services and surgical suite and recovery room.
The 1990s saw a lot of growth: the opening of Heart Care Services in 1989; a 47,000-square-foot expansion and renovation in 1993 providing new office space, admissions and a 12-bed intensive care unit; and in 1998 the Shaw Medical Building opened housing the Cancer Treatment Center, Outpatient Imaging Services and Rehabilitation Services.
In the next decade, the OMC Surgical Services facility opening in 2001 provided six surgical suites for inpatient and outpatient surgeries, the first open-heart surgery was performed at OMC in 2003 and the NeuroPsych Unit was expanded in 2008 to provide 22 inpatient rooms. By 2010, OMC opened a new 16-bed Emergency Department.
In 2016 OMC Orthopedics opened in a new 6,500-square-foot building and in 2017, the $1.2 million remodel and expansion of the Cancer Treatment Center opened.
“Since its inception, Ozarks Medical Center has responded to the needs of its community by providing excellent patient care, while expanding its range of medical specialties, and investing in advanced technology to remain on the cutting-edge of health care,” said Kevin Gleghorn, chair of the OMC Board of Directors. “We have remained true to our vision and values, and OMC continues to excel.”
As a testament to its commitment to excellence, OMC recently earned an “A” for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national organization focused on healthcare quality and safety.
In addition, Leapfrog reviewed all of the “A” providers to single out the country’s highest quality hospitals. OMC is one of only 118 facilities across the nation to be named a Top Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, placing the OMC in the top 6 percent of more than 2,600 hospitals evaluated.
“These achievements are reflected in our commitment to providing quality compassionate care and to enhancing our patients’ overall experience,” said OMC Executive Director of Operations Josh Reeves. “That commitment has sustained our medical center for the past 60 years, and it will carry us forward in the years ahead.”
THE FUTURE OF OMC
OMC is currently embarking on the largest development in the history of the medical system with an investment of about $70 million to expand the existing facility in West Plains, along with upgrading the electronic health record to better serve more than 150,000 residents in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas, who prefer to stay close to home to utilize quality healthcare services.
The expansion is based on providing convenience for patients by placing more services under one roof. The location of the expansion will connect the existing Shaw Medical Building and the current main hospital building housing almost all of OMC’s specialty clinics and ancillary services to one location, creating a centralized space for patients.
OMC is not only expanding the footprint, but also expanding its coordination of care by upgrading the information technology system to replace multiple electronic health record systems currently used. This upgrade, known as Project 20/20, will provide the platform for all OMC departments, primary care and specialty clinics to see and update a patient’s record across care areas.
True to its original mission “to provide exceptional compassionate care to all we serve,” OMC is a community owned not-for-profit medical center run by a local board of directors with over 1,300 employees, serving an eight-county area in south central Missouri and north central Arkansas.
“We’d like to thank everyone in the community for all of their support,” said Keller. “OMC is honored to have served the community for 60 years and we look forward to continuing to change lives by nurturing hope, improving health and encouraging wellness for many years to come,”
Ozarks Medical Center is comprised of eight primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually. For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.