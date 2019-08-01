Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) reports less than a three day supply of type O negative, A negative and A positive blood.
Donors are strongly urged to get to a CBCO Donor Center or blood drive near them and give this week.
Participants at CBCO mobile blood drives in August will receive a free “Super Hero” T-shirt, intended to be colorful reminders of the gift that means so much for local patients, say officials.
Blood drives will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ava High School, 507 NE Third St., and at VFW Post 3770, POW/MIA Lane in Mtn. Grove. Another drive will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at First Christian Church, 202 E. Highway 17 in Houston.
CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need. Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org. To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. For more information visit the website at www.cbco.org or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.