Pleasant Valley Manor, West Plains, is the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2021 Customer Experience Award, officials announce.
Qualifying for the award in the category of Quality of Food, Variety of Food and Menu Choices, and Dining Services, Pleasant Valley Manor displays a continued dedication to providing best-in-class senior healthcare services, according to officials at the residential care facility.
Employee Lenora Martin describes receiving the awards as an honor.
“I’m proud to work with such a great team,” she says. “This is such an honor, due to satisfying the rigorous demand of scoring in the nation’s top 15%.”
Throughout its 34-year history of serving the community, Pleasant Valley Manor has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met, say officials. Over the course of 2020, a sampling of Pleasant Valley Manor customers and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate Pleasant Valley Manor in specific categories.
Every month, Pleasant Valley Manor has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the resident’s needs and make improvements when necessary.
By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award, Pleasant Valley Manor has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this best in class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each resident’s experience.
A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 25 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.
Pleasant Valley Manor is a residential care facility and is part of West Vue Inc., which has a campus of continuum of care including independent living and skilled care.
