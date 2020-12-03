Held on the third Thursday each November, The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout event was a recent reminder of the importance of healthy lung and respiratory function, say officials with Ozarks Healthcare.
Many smokers wanting to take an important step toward a healthier lifestyle and reduce cancer risk use the event to mark the beginning of their journey to quit smoking.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 32.4 million American adults still smoke cigarettes, and smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world. Smoking causes an estimated 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths. More than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease.
Ozarks Healthcare has several resources available to those who may be facing disease and damaging effects from smoking or need assistance quitting the habit altogether. The health system’s pulmonology services, cancer screenings and smoking cessation program can help provide a pathway to healing for those suffering from respiratory diseases and disorders.
According to officials, Ozarks Healthcare’s Heart and Lung Center treats all diseases associated with the lungs and the respiratory system. Rapid diagnostic evaluations and advanced bronchoscopy provide patients with modern therapeutic options.
Ozarks Healthcare’s pulmonology team works closely with patients’ primary care providers to assist with smoking cessation, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea, say officials. Ozarks Healthcare pulmonologists Dr. Biplab Saha and Dr. Praveen B. Datar are experts in diseases often associated with smoking, including asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, lung cancer, interstitial lung diseases, cystic fibrosis, pleural effusion and pulmonary hypertension.
HEART AND LUNG CARE
“At Ozarks Healthcare Heart and Lung Center, we understand the toll respiratory conditions caused by smoking and certain diseases can take on patients’ lives.” says Dr. Saha. “We’re here to help with the latest treatments tailored to individuals’ unique situations.”
To determine best treatment methods for patients, the Ozarks Healthcare pulmonology team uses an in-depth process to precisely identify patients’ conditions.
“When a patient is seen, we start by finding the source of his or her condition using a variety of diagnostic tools,” explains Dr. Datar. “Physical examination, imaging studies, bronchoscopies, ultrasounds and pulmonary function tests can help us develop a plan of treatment targeted to patients’ particular needs.”
Ozarks Healthcare’s pulmonology services also include a pulmonary rehabilitation program, which is designed to help patients overcome difficult respiratory symptoms and improve day-to-day activities through exercise training and behavioral and educational programs.
Physicians, respiratory therapists, physical and occupational therapists, dietitians, social workers, mental health care providers and exercise specialists all compose Ozarks Healthcare’s pulmonary rehabilitation program team.
CANCER SCREENING
The health system’s Cancer Treatment Center offers lung cancer screenings with the latest imaging technologies, officials note. For eligible individuals, annual screenings are covered by Medicare and private insurance.
Current and former smokers age 55 to 77 who have smoked within the past 15 years or have a history of smoking at least one pack of cigarettes a day for 30 years or more should consider getting screened. Both private insurers and Medicare offer coverage for annual screenings for lung cancer among high-risk individuals who meet all the eligibility criteria.
“We take our role of helping individuals identify lung cancer through our screening program seriously,” says Alexandra Malisheski, director of Ozarks Healthcare Oncology Services. “Through using advanced technology and screening methods, we can help with early detection and treatment in hopes of providing patients with a better quality of life in the future.”
Ozarks Healthcare’s lung screening team includes radiologists, pulmonologists, a cardiothoracic surgeon and oncologists. Ozarks Healthcare performs screenings with the latest imaging technologies, such as low dose computed tomography (CT) scans. A complete range of services for people at risk for lung cancer, including smoking cessation support and modern lung cancer treatments, are also offered.
SMOKING CESSATION
In cooperation with the American Lung Association (ALA) and Pfizer Grant Program, Ozarks Healthcare offers help to quit smoking to individuals in Howell County and surrounding communities, free of charge. The program is led by ALA-certified instructors and consists of eight classes that occur over a seven-week period. Instructors use proven psychological interventions and pharmacological nicotine replacement methods customized to best fit individuals’ needs.
“Our smoking cessation program helps individuals understand the addiction process, evaluate their best avenue for becoming nicotine free and offers support as they create a plan for quitting and remaining addiction-free,” says Ruth Nabors, Ozarks Healthcare pulmonary rehabilitation and smoking cessation coordinator.
“Every smoker’s path is different and requires an individualized plan that accommodates their personal environment and physical needs,” she adds. “Cessation can sometimes require multiple attempts, which is why we follow our participants for a full year to provide ongoing support to help participants remain in a nicotine-free state.”
For more information about how Ozarks Healthcare’s pulmonary rehabilitation program, lung cancer screenings and smoking cessation program can help smokers end their nicotine addiction or find relief from chronic lung conditions, call the Ozarks Healthcare Pulmonary Rehabilitation Department at 257-5959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.