Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area's exclusive provider of blood products to over 40 area hospitals, is experiencing a shortage of type O and AB blood. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.
To help meet the area’s needs, a blood drive will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church, 202 E. Highway 17 in Houston.
Another blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at Ozarks Medical Center’s Parkway Center facility, 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.
Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.
To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. For more information visit www.cbco.org or call toll-free, 800-280-5337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.