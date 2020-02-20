Ozarks Medical Center and members of its staff received multiple awards of excellence in improving the patient experience at the 20th annual HealthCare Service Excellence conference recently held in New Orleans.
The HealthCare Service Excellence Conference is dedicated to delivering evidence-based solutions to help hospitals and other healthcare facilities improve the overall patient experience. The awards are presented by Custom Learning Systems during the conference.
“We are so proud of our team and have made significant strides as an organization to instill a culture of service excellence at OMC, “ said hospital Service Excellence Program Coordinator Karlee Marvin.
In 2019, the Summit Awards committee received 214 nominations from 19 different healthcare organizations in 11 states. Fifty-seven of the nominees were chosen as Pinnacle Achievers, described as “the best of the best,” and 16 of those were presented the Summit Award at the Night of Excellence held Jan. 29.
The Summit Award is the highest award for each category of excellence presented at the HealthCare Service Excellence Conference. It is awarded to qualified, innovative and progressive individuals, teams and healthcare facilities that have made outstanding progress towards improving the patient experience and staff engagement. Individuals, teams or organizations must be a Pinnacle Achiever to be eligible for a Summit Award.
The 2019 Breakthrough Awards highlight improvements and achievements of Patient Satisfaction and Patient Experience Scores within an organization. The awards are intended to draw attention to and reward excellence in score improvement.
OMC was rewarded for its increase in Emergency Department Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (ED-CAHPS) Standard Overall Assessment increase from 57.4% in 2018 to 71.4% in 2019, an improvement of 14%.
“Our efforts as an organization through our journey into Service Excellence, along with Custom Learning’s unique coaching, have been recognized through all of our accomplishments in our ongoing pursuit to become the employer and provider of choice,” said OMC President and CEO Tom Keller.
Top honors in the form of the Founder’s Award are presented each year to the individual or organization that best exemplifies, through actions and leadership, the principles of World Class Service Excellence.
The 2019 Founders Award was awarded to Keller.
It was remarked during the presentation that his staff has said of him, “He (Tom) has high expectations for the people around him and a big vision for the organization. When you hear him speak of the OMC that he pictures in the future, his enthusiasm draws you in and makes you believe that big things are possible.”
“We are thrilled to receive these many prestigious awards from Custom Learning Systems,” said OMC Board Chairman Bill Wood. “OMC coworkers have been recognized as going the extra mile to provide an exceptional patient experience. It is our goal to continue to provide the best possible experience for all our patients.”
Ozarks Medical Center received seven Pinnacle Awards, two Summit Awards and 20 Breakthrough Awards:
OMC PINNACLE AWARDS
Empowering Manager: Jennifer Wheeler, manager, OMC Behavioral Health.
Dynamic Duo: Chelsea VanWinkle andTracy Howard, Service Excellence Advisor Team.
Emergency Department Throughput: OASIS team Members Jordan Lange, Jennifer Seigrist, Marilyn Clinton, Angela Wright, Tracey Cale, Kristy Pots, Nina Tryon and Richard Brinkley.
Super Coach: Richard McGee, director, OMC Behavioral Health.
Service Excellence Council: OMC members Kurt Abbey, Gary Brown, Josh Drummond, Amber Tooley, Tonya Aaron, Chelsea VanWinkle, Melissa Smith, Karlee Marvin, Nathan Ell, Elizabeth Cauthen, Tom Keller, Richard McGee and Karlee Marvin.
Inspiring Administrator: Tom Keller, CEO and president, OMC.
Medical Clinic of Choice: Ozarks Medical Center Orthopedics and doctors Susan M. Jolly MD, Edwin M. Roeder MD and James L. Rushford, DO.
SUMMIT AWARDS
Emergency Department Throughput: OASIS Team
Super Coach: Richard McGee
