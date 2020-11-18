The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation is hosting its annual sheet sale through Friday. Proceeds benefit Ozarks Healthcare, formerly known as Ozarks Medical Center (OMC).
The foundation is selling Sanders Premier 1800 Series Bed Sheets, available in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. Sheet sets are made from 100% plush double-brushed microfiber material and come in a variety of colors. Pricing for sets begins at $25.
“Now is the perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping,” said Foundation Manager Karen Yarbrough. “Please consider giving the gift of sweet dreams this holiday season, and support your local healthcare system at the same time.”
To order, stop by the OMC Foundation Office located at 12 Parkway Center in West Plains to complete a preorder form by Friday. Those wishing to purchase sheets can also email Karen Yarbrough, OMC Foundation Manager, at karen.yarbrough@ozarksmedicalcenter.com.
Sheets must be paid for in advance and will be available for pickup mid-December. Cash, personal checks and credit cards are accepted. For inquiries, call 853- 5200.
