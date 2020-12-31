In 1975, newly hired nurse aide Betty Jo Holland entered Birch Tree Place, at that time called Birchview Manor, for the first time. No one could have imagined the number of lives she would touch over the next 45 years of selfless care.
Holland retires today, as the community on U.S. 60 in Birch Tree changes hands and enters a new era under the management of Paradigm Senior Management.
Officials Americare Senior Living, owners of the skilled nursing community since 1981, say they salute Holland at her retirement. Her career at Birth Tree Place took her from nurse aide to a leadership role in social services in 1979 to her role as community administrator for the last 24 years. During her 45 years, thousands of residents have lived at the community, and every one of those lives has been positively touched by Holland, say officials.
As she looks back at 45 years, Holland finds it hard to articulate just one or two of her fondest memories at the community.
“There are so many memories. I have enjoyed every day I came to work and feel so blessed to have the opportunity to do something I love for all these years,” says Holland. “There is a lot of longevity of employees, some of them were at my wedding 44 years ago, some were with me when family members passed away and the birth of my children and grandchildren. They are my family.”
The feeling is mutual as far as being family, say officials, because everyone at Americare and Birch Tree Place considers Holland to be family.
Families of residents are a big part of the Birch Tree story as well for her.
“Residents have meant so much to me as well,” she added. “There are even cases where I have helped take care of residents and then later helped care for their children as they became residents, and that is very special to me.”
During those years when she was serving the Birch Tree Place residents, she was also living a full and rewarding life outside of work. Her husband Tom retired from Mtn. View-Birch Tree School District where he was transportation director for 23 years. They have welcomed two grandchildren, two grandsons and have another grandchild on the way.
“At Americare, our ability to care for our residents across five states depends on people like Betty Jo Holland,” says Clay Crosson, president and chief operating officer for Americare. “There are so very few people in the world with the dedication and passion and talent that she has shown. Birch Tree Place is fortunate that she chose to make a career out of helping others for nearly a half a century.”
Employees like Betty Jo Hollard are what make senior living facilities like Birch Tree Place special, officials conclude.
