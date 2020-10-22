The last six months have been challenging for Good Samaritan Care Clinic (GSCC) in Mtn. View, says Clinic Administrator Sheri Noble.
The nonprofit, free health clinic has provided medical and dental services to the uninsured and low-income from South Central Missouri since February 2004. In order to ensure the safety of clinic patients, volunteers — many of whom are retired or near retirement age — staff and visitors, GSCC’s board of directors followed recommendations from public health officials and government agencies and temporarily suspended medical and dental clinics in March.
According to Noble, the decision was difficult for staff and board members, who were concerned about the implications the temporary closure would have not only for patients, but the financial stability of the clinic, which is completely funded by donations and grant funding.
Knowing that nearly 800 patients were relying on the services GSCC has offered for over 16 years, and that the healthcare crisis and financial instability of the COVID-19 pandemic were going to be especially difficult for vulnerable and underserved populations, the clinic’s board of directors, medical director and staff were willing to alter and reimagine the way in which GSCC provided care.
Good Samaritan Care Clinic does not have the technology in place to offer telehealth visits to its patient base, said Noble, but a staff member is available by phone Mondays through Thursdays to answer questions about COVID-19, and other health-related concerns.
The health needs of the clinic’s existing patients is a top priority and refill requests for current prescriptions and other medical questions are taken over the phone and reviewed by the clinic’s medical director and administrator, she added.
In March, the clinic’s board of directors took an additional step to allocate money to cover prescription costs for patients having difficulty paying for needed medication. This initiative was partially funded by a COVID Relief Response grant received from BKD Foundation in the amount of $5,000.
Additional safety measures and COVID-19 protocols were established and quickly put into place to safely and responsibly reinstate in-person patient visits, said Noble. This required the purchase of new sanitation measures and a plan was put into place to ensure that the clinic could obtain appropriate supplies, staffing and funding to provide the level of care for which the clinic has long been known.
Good Samaritan Care Clinic received $7,536.02 in CARES Act funds from Howell County which paid for a substantial portion of new sanitation measures and additional personal protective equipment. GSCC was also able to secure a small SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan which helped cover the cost of payroll and utilities for two months, said Noble.
When the pandemic hit, GSCC and the Missouri Dental Association Foundation were in the planning stage for a large-scale access to care community dental clinic in July, which would have served 500 to 600 dental patients on GSCC’s dental waiting list. Unfortunately, in May, the MDA Foundation Board decided to postpone all access to care clinics until at least summer 2021, based on numerous recommendations from healthcare authorities at the national and local level, and based on an abundance of love for its patients and volunteers. This access to care event was to be funded by a $10,000 Rural Ozarks Health Initiative Grant from Jacks Fork Community Foundation. In light of the postponement, GSCC’s $10,000 award from JFCF has been redirected to cover the cost of COVID-19 related expenses, Noble explained.
“Currently, Good Samaritan Care Clinic continues to provide health-related services and assistance in the safest, yet most thorough way it knows how,” she said, adding that patients are being seen by appointment only for labs, diabetic foot assessments, limited medical provider visits and administrative or medical supply needs. Since March 17, the clinic has called or faxed in about 1,115 prescriptions and GSCC has paid for about $5,000 in patient prescription costs.
Licensed Practical Nurse Susan Dale is performing diabetic foot assessments and has completed assessments for 49 of the clinic’s diabetic patients. These assessments are being paid for by a grant from the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation which is also covering the cost of some diabetic medication, testing supplies and educational material.
“In total, 235 unique patients have benefited from the services which GSCC has provided during the last few months,” said Noble. “To make this happen, the clinic continues to rely on the dedicated services of medical, dental and administrative volunteers. Nurses and office assistants who have been willing to take on additional volunteer duties even during the pandemic have done a remarkable job following new COVID protocols and guidelines.”
GSCC patients in need of medical or dental assistance may contact the clinic by phone at 417-934-6500. If someone is not in the office to take the call, messages may be left on the clinic answering machine and are regularly reviewed.
Clinical updates are also routinely posted on the clinic’s Facebook page, @goodsamcare, and website, www.goodsamaritancareclinic.org.
