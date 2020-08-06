“As we all continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s comforting to know our communities have access to high-quality health care,” say officials with Mercy Hospitals.
The statement comes after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and U.S. News & World Report both recently released their latest quality rankings.
CMS grades hospitals on more than 100 quality measures, which are divided into seven categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and effective use of medical imaging. Mercy Hospital facilities in Springfield and Lebanon received 4-star ratings, the highest in the area.
U.S. News & World Report’s analysis reviews hospitals' performance in adult and pediatric clinical specialties, procedures and conditions. Scores are based on several factors, including medical outcomes such as survival, patient experience and nurse staffing.
Mercy Hospital Springfield was recognized as the highest-rated hospital in the area, and named “high performing” in seven procedures and conditions: knee and hip replacement, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart bypass surgery and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
