Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Behavioral Healthcare recently received full accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).
Founded in 1966, the CARF International group of companies currently accredits more than 60,000 programs and services at over 28,000 locations. More than 14 million people of all ages are served annually by more than 8,000 CARF-accredited service providers, say officials.
CARF accreditation extends to countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.
“We’re proud to achieve this prestigious certification,” said Tom Keller, President, and CEO, Ozarks Medical Center. “Earning CARF accreditation is a significant achievement that recognizes our commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community.”
OMC Behavioral Healthcare offers efficient and effective mental health services to children and adults including individual, couples and family counseling. In addition, BHC provides case management, anger management, group therapy and medication services to help reduce the severity and duration of mental health disorders.
The health care system’s team of psychiatrists, social workers, nurse practitioners, nurses, community support specialists, peer specialists, family support providers and counselors provide convenient, comprehensive care to keep the local community mentally healthy, said OMC officials.
OMC Behavioral Healthcare is located at 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd., 23 Parkway Center, West Plains, and 500 E. 19th St. in Mtn. Grove. Counseling services are also provided at Mtn. View and Thayer.
To access services for the first time or for more information regarding OMC Behavioral Healthcare, call 257-6762.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually, in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas.
For more information about OMC, visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com.
