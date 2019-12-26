Every month, over 100,000 Missourians participate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly known as WIC. The program provides nutrition information, breastfeeding support and nutritious foods to pregnant women, infants and children up to five years of age.
Missouri WIC offers healthy food choices that target specific essential nutrients often missing from the diets of participants, such as iron, calcium, protein, and vitamins A, C, and D. To meet these needs, the WIC food package includes fresh or frozen fruits and vegetable, whole grains, and the choices of tofu and yogurt, along with other nutritious foods.
In 2020, Missouri WIC will begin using an electronic benefits card, eWIC, for benefit redemption. The new eWIC card will make shopping for WIC foods more convenient and discreet for participants.
“The WIC program takes into consideration the distinct needs of the women, infants, and children it serves providing participants with individualized nutrition counseling and then prescribes a food package to fit their nutritional needs,” said Angie Brenner, Missouri WIC Director. “Breastfeeding mothers receive additional support to ensure a successful breastfeeding journey for their infant and themselves.”
WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services.
To qualify for the WIC program, participants must meet the following requirements:
· Be a pregnant, breastfeeding, or new mother; an infant up to age one; or a child up to age 5
· Be a resident of Missouri
· Meet income eligibility requirements.
Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.
WIC is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
